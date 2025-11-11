Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10 (ANI): The makers of 'Real Kashmir Football Club' unveiled the trailer of the upcoming original series, which revolves around the journey of two visionaries who build from scratch the first professional football club from Kashmir to play in India's top-tier league and win a national trophy.

The trailer showcases the emotions of brotherhood and the unwavering spirit. It features Manav Kaul and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

Check out the trailer

Talking about the series, Manav Kaul shared, "Being a Kashmiri, this story means a lot to me. The story of Real Kashmir Football Club goes far beyond football; it's about the human spirit and the belief that change is possible even in the toughest circumstances. This is what hope looks like. It's about resilience, dreams, and the courage to believe that something beautiful can rise."

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub added, "This story is a celebration of friendship, faith, and sheer conviction. It's raw and deeply human. What these men built wasn't just a football club, it was a reason for people to believe again."

Produced by Jaya Entertainment, Oshun Entertainment, Kapital Entertainment and SK Global Entertainment, directed by Mahesh Mathai and Rajesh Mapuskar, written by Simaab Hashmi, Umang Vyas, Dhruv Narang, Danish Renzu, and Mathai, Real Kashmir Football Club also features Abhishant Rana in a pivotal role.

Executive Producers include Kilian Kerwin, Vishakha Singh, Jeff Sagansky, Florence Sloan, Kapital Entertainment's Aaron Kaplan and SK Global Entertainment's Matt Aragachi and Michael Hogan. Inspired by true events, Real Kashmir Football Club is a tribute to courage, camaraderie, and the unyielding power of sport to heal and inspire.

It will start streaming from December 9 on Sony LIV. (ANI)

