Mumbai, October 17: A supernatural drama mystery film 'Baramulla', which is set in Kashmir, is all set to be released on November 7. As per a press note, Manav Kaul plays DSP Ridwaan Sayyad, who is brought into an eerie investigation to find missing children. The film also stars Bhasha Sumbli as Gulnaar. The film is helmed and written by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the acclaimed filmmaker behind Article 370, and the story is by Aditya Dhar and co-produced with Lokesh Dhar of the B62 studios. When Three Khans Collide: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan Light Up the Joy Forum 2025 Stage in Riyadh (Watch Full Video).

Director Aditya Suhas Jambhale shared, "With a genre-bending film like Baramulla, we wanted to tell a story rooted in emotion but elevated by tension and the supernatural. Kashmir is not just the setting; it's a living, breathing character that shapes every moment and every mystery. We hope the audience across the world feels the pulse of the valley and the humanity at the heart of this journey." '120 Bahadur' Director Razneesh Razy Ghai Opens Up on the Most Emotional Part of the Movie That Moved Him to the Core.

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films, Netflix India, shared, "We are drawn to stories that push boundaries--narratives that surprise, challenge, and leave a lasting impression on audiences. Baramulla stands firmly in that space, a one-of-its-kind supernatural thriller that's as emotionally grounded as it is suspenseful. At its heart, it is a film about people: their choices, their fears, and the lengths they go to protect who they hold dear. Director Aditya Suhas Jambhale, along with our creative partners Aditya and Lokesh Dhar at B62 Studios and Jio Studios, have crafted a cinematic experience that feels bold and fresh"

