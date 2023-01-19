Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI): Puri has a special place in the hearts of Bengalis. Remembering his roots, composer-singer Pritam revisits his childhood days during his latest visit to Puri, Odisha.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Pritam posted a reel video of his Jagannath darshan. In the caption section, the composer wrote, "I have fond childhood memories of visiting Shri Jagannath Puri temple with my parents. I'm glad to be back again. It is indeed one of the most divine temples in the world. May Lord Jagannath shower his blessings on all of us."

In the video, Pritam is seen offering his prayer at the temple. Fans and followers surround him even on the temple premise.

Following his post, fans rushed to the comment section of the composer and posted messages.

"Guru aap hi ho asli sangeetkar," wrote a fan.

Singer Aditi Singh Sharma posted a heart emoji on the composer's video.

Known to be a 'hitmaker', Pritam's composition in Ayan Mukherjee's 'Brahmastra' showered him with love and praise from the audience. The songs like 'Deva Deva', and 'Kesariya' have topped the listeners' charts. (ANI)

