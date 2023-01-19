The BAFTA Awards nominations announced on Thursday, January 19, have completely ignored the awards season favourite, RRR, although India can take solace from the fact that Shaunak Sen's documentary, All That Breathes, is in contention for the trophy in its category, up against favourites such as Navalny and All The Beauty and The Bloodshed. SS Rajamouli's epic period drama, RRR, lost out to All Quiet On The Western Front, Golden Globe winner Argentina, 1985, Corsage, Decision To Leave, which got for Park Chan-wook Best Director at Cannes, and The Quiet Girl. BAFTA Awards 2023: SS Rajamouli's RRR Fails to Garner Nomination in 'Film Not in English Language' Category.

The BAFTA favourite seems to be the World War One drama, All Quiet on the Western Front (German/English), which leads this year's nominations with 14 nods, tying with Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon as the most-nominated non-English language film in the awards' history, reports Variety. The Netflix drama for which awards chances have quietly gathered steam over the last month is up for best picture as well as film not in the English language, director, adapted screenplay, supporting actor, original score, casting, cinematography, editing, production design, costume design, make-up and hair, sound, and special visual effects. BAFTA Awards 2023 Nominations: All Quiet on the Western Front, The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once Garner Maximum Nominees - See Full List.

Sir Richard Attenborough's Gandhi is the most nominated film at the BAFTAs with 16 nods and All Quiet also ties with Atonement, which had 14. Close behind All Quiet with 10 nominations apiece are the Colin Farrell-starrer The Banshees of Inisherin and the Michelle Yeoh film Everything Everywhere All At Once. Warner Bros Elvis follows with nine nominations, while 'Tar' received five nods, notes Variety. All five titles are nominated for best film this year. Movies with four nods include Aftersun, The Batman, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, Top Gun: Maverick and The Whale; three nominations each went to Babylon, Empire of Light, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Living and Triangle of Sadness. The BAFTA nominations come almost two weeks after the British awards organisation released its longlists on January 6, a move that helped to absorb some of the more surprising omissions, although not entirely. BAFTA 2023 Longlist: SS Rajamouli's RRR in the List; Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi Fails to Make a Cut.

James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water, for example, was longlisted in three categories, and ended up receiving two nominations for special visual effects and sound, reports Variety. Steven Spielberg's autobiographical family drama The Fabelmans pulled in just a single BAFTA nomination, for original screenplay, despite being longlisted across five categories, including best film. Sarah Polley's Women Talking was shut out entirely this year, even though the film was longlisted in the director, adapted screenplay, supporting actor and original score categories.

