Kalki Koechlin and Deepti Naval-starrer Goldfish is all set to hit the theatres very soon. On Wednesday, the makers shared that the film will be out in cinema halls on August 25. Set in London, Goldfish deals with memory, music, mental health and identity. Anamika (Kalki Koechlin), the child of a mixed marriage, returns home to her estranged mother Sadhana (Deepti Naval) because she is suffering from the onset of dementia. Ana returns to a neighbourhood she barely remembers, to a woman who sometimes doesn't remember her, a statement read.

Speaking about presenting the film to the Indian audience, Anurag Kashyap shared, "I saw Goldfish at the Busan International Film Festival and I was so moved by the film. The relationship between Kalki and Deepti Naval with some brilliant writing and performances, directed with so much nuance, all the incredible supporting performances. It's a beautiful film and I am thrilled to present it. I am so happy that after travelling across the world to so many festivals, it's finally coming to the audiences in India."

Kalki also opened up about her experience working in the film. “It is exciting to be back on screen, with such a beautiful film Goldfish, after a long hiatus from acting due to motherhood and Covid. Interestingly, in the tradition of art imitating life, the film also explores a mother daughter relationship during Covid lockdown, played by Deepti Naval and myself respectively. It is an international movie with raw humour and heart warming emotions that will reach out to all of us who’ve struggled with our parents, our children or our identity," she said.