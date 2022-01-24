Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI): Actor Adivi Sesh's 'Major' will not be released on February 11. The release date has been postponed in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases across the country.

"Owing to the aggravation of the covid situation and curfew/limitations in most parts of the country, the release of Major stands postponed. We would announce a new release date soon. Please adhere to all covid protocols and stay safe. Our nation isn't safe, till each one of us is safe," said the makers in an official statement.

'Major' is based on the life and times of late decorated Indian soldier Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who lost his life fighting terrorists during the 2008 Mumbai serial attacks.

Sohbita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, and Prakash Raj are also a part of the upcoming film. (ANI)

