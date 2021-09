Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 (ANI): Choreographer-director Remo D'Souza is proud of his wife and producer Lizelle D'Souza for her grit and determination to undergo an inspiring weight loss transformation.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, Remo shared a collage of Lizelle's before and after pictures.

The picture of the left captures the couple in traditional attire, in which Lizelle is yet to undergo her weight loss journey.

The right one is a recently clicked picture, where the couple can be seen dressed in western outfits and Lizelle looks completely transformed, confidently flaunting her looks.

Along with the photo, Remo penned a caption inspired by his wife for "achieving what was impossible".

"It takes a lot of hard work to get there, but the biggest battle is with yourself and I have seen @lizelleremodsouza fighting that battle and achieving what was impossible I always use to say it's your MIND, you have to make strong and Liz you DiD it so proud of you, you are stronger than me, you inspire me :) love you," Remo wrote.

To this Lizelle commented, "Awwwwwwwwww, I love u baby."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Remo is currently the Super Judge in season 6 of the dance-reality show 'Dance+', streaming on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. (ANI)

