Washington [US], February 5 (ANI): Based on the mystery tale of Betsy Faria's 2011 murder, the veteran American superstar Renee Zellweger is all set to make her television debut with the NBC crime thriller series 'The Thing About Pam'.

According to E! News, the two times Oscar-winning actor will be seen enacting a starring role in the drama series based on Dateline's 2019 podcast of the same name.

Susan Rovner, NBC Universal Chairman of Entertainment Content, said in a statement, "When you think about what qualifies something like a 'must-watch,' I'm not sure you could do any better than the undeniable trifecta of Renee Zellweger, Blumhouse and Dateline."

Along with acting, Zellweger has also signed to executively produce the show. She will be playing the lead role of Pamela Hupp, a woman who is currently serving a life sentence in a Missouri prison for the murder of Louis Gumpenberger, whose own demise is thought to be linked to Faria's unsolved killing.

The spine-chiller story was recently itemized by Dateline NBC's Keith Morrison in a webcast of a similar name.

Since its release in 2019, 'The Thing About Pam' has kept up its record as the most downloaded digital broadcast series on iTunes, and in light of good reason.

To keep the real-life story of Hupp, 'The Thing About Pam' will feature the illegitimate conviction of Faria's husband Russ Faria, and Hupp's supposed association in the events that uncovered his innocence.

As per E! News, the drama will be helmed and written by 'House of Lies' and 'UnReal' writer Jessika Borsiczky along with Zellweger and more on the six-episode series. (ANI)

