The repeat viewing of a film is the "biggest gift" an artist can receive, says actor Kiara Advani, who believes the sole intent behind a movie is entertainment. The 31-year-old actor, who had three releases in this year Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jugjugg Jeeyo and Govinda Naam Mera, said she aims to do films that connect with people. Govinda Naam Mera Review: Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar’s Disney+ Hotstar Film Opens to Mixed Response From Critics.

"We don't make the film for ourselves but for the audience. We want them to love it and want each one of them to come out smiling, happy and entertained. "We just want you to watch it again and again. If a film has a repeat value, then, for me that's the biggest gift ever," Advani told PTI. Her latest Govinda Naam Mera is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and the actor said she is nervous before the release of every film irrespective of the medium.

"Whether it's a theatrical or digital release.... Even while putting up the trailer, there are little butterflies that whether people will like it or not.

"The first verdict comes from there. The next two weeks are kind of chill. You are promoting, laughing, and remembering how amazing it was shooting together," she added.

Check Govinda Naam Mera trailer here:

Calling herself a director's actor, Advani said she surrendered to filmmaker Shashank Khaitan's vision for Govinda Naam Mera, also starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. "As an actor, I'm always trying to understand my director's vision. Eventually, it's this one person's vision. Films are a director's medium, whereas theatre is an actor's medium. So, you have to be in sync with your director," she said. Bigg Boss 16: Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani Arrive in Style on Sets of Salman Khan's Reality Show (Watch Video)

Advani's upcoming films include the Hindi film Satyaprem Ki Katha, which reunites the actor with her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan, and an untitled Telugu movie with Ram Charan, with whom she previously worked in Vinaya Vidheya Rama.