Govinda Naam Mera is the latest film to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. Starring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead, the Shashank Khaitan directorial hit the OTT platform on December 16. The film has opened has to mixed response from critics. While some found it to be an ‘entertaining’ movie, a few others felt the flick is ‘stretched’. Let’s take a look at some of the reviews shared by critics about the movie produced by Dharma Productions, in association with Viacom18 Studios. Govinda Naam Mera: Ranbir Kapoor to Make a Cameo in Vicky Kaushal-Kiara Advani's Film (Deets Inside).

The Free Press Journal – Govinda Naam Mera is a trippy laugh riot with a series of surprising events, but still it is only a one-time watch.

Koimoi – Govinda Naam Mera is a harmless absurd comedy that doesn’t take itself seriously but is also clever. You need to watch this for Vicky Kaushal and his range.

The Indian Express – No kidding. Even the songs-and-dances, pictured on the agile pair of Kaushal and Advani, are forgettable. So is the film.

India TV – While the characters try too hard to be funny, the one-liners fail to deliver most of the time. Nonetheless, the lead actors maintain their stronghold on their characters.

Times Now – If you love comedy and thriller, then Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar's Govinda Naam Mera should be on your watchlist for the upcoming weekend.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)