Cannes [France], May 19 (ANI): Day 3 of the ongoing 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival was all about experimentation -- courtesy our Indian divas Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Urvashi Rautela.

The OG queen Aishwarya, on Thursday, returned to the iconic red carpet with a dash of drama.

She walked the red carpet in a mystical hooded gown. The 'Devdas' star strode the carpet in a unique Sophie Couture creation with lightweight aluminium details, shimmering embellishments and a signature cinched corset. Aishwarya's hooded look is from the label's Cannes Capsule Collection. It came with a huge black bow cinched at the waist.

"Unveiling a mind-blowing creation from our Maison, paired with lightweight aluminium details, a signature corset and crystals, from the Cannes Capsule Collection," Sophie Couture wrote, sharing the sketch and the outfit.

"Our designer, Gunel Babayeva, never ceases to challenge herself with her ideas. This time, she took on a complex idea - how to combine comfort and beauty in one dress," adding that "a crazy idea that at first seemed impossible, eventually led to the creation of 'mystical hood'," the post further read.

Aishwarya styled her hair in a signature middle-parting. For the glam, she opted for black cat eyeliner, flushed cheeks and bright red lip colour.

While a section of the Internet was enchanted by the actress' look, other were busy curating memes.

Even Swiggy Instamart also took a dig at Aishwarya's look.

"Did she mean to Pay homage to his in law tho (sic)," wrote a Twitter user posting a picture collage of Aishwarya and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan covering his head with a blanket.

Prior to hitting the red carpet in a silver gown, Aishwarya was seen dressed in a green dress.

Dressed in sequined Valentino cape dress, Aishwarya looked gorgeous. She accentuated her look with transparent block heels.

Aishwarya is in Cannes with her daughter Aaradhya. Recently, A fan club for the former Miss World uploaded a video of the mother-daughter duo's grand welcome at Cannes with a flower bouquet.

Coming to Urvashi's day 3 look, she caught the attention with her lip shade.

On day 3, Urvashi hit the red carpet in a cream and blue gown. For the glam, she opted for blue lip colour. Yes, you read it right.

Urvashi also wore a huge diamond necklace and matching earrings along with her off-shoulder cream and blue gown as she attended the screening of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. She had her hair tied in a bun and also wore a bracelet.

However, it was the lip colour that stole the attention. Urvashi Rautela's blue lips reminded many of Aishwarya's infamous purple lipstick.

Many even created memes around it on social media. It also reminded fans of Joey's Ichiban ad from Friends.

In Friends' season 10 Episode 6, Matt LeBlanc's character Joey Tribbiani shows the gang his Japanese advert for Ichiban lipstick for men. He sports similar blue lipstick.

Sharing her look, Urvashi wrote,"Cannes 2023 : First Lady Indiana Jones & the dial of the destiny Harrison Ford."

Earlier, Urvashi surprised everyone by sporting a crocodile choker.

On the opening day, Urvashi walked the red carpet in a pink ruffle gown that she teamed up with the crocodile necklace.

While some appreciated the actress for bringing something unique to the red carpet, a section of social media users trolled her over her style."Urvashi is never afraid of experimenting with different things," a social media user commented."Oh My God! it's looking too funny," another user wrote."Hahahaha.. this is hilarious," another one commented.

Cannes Film Festival 2023 started on May 16 and will conclude on May 27. Established in 1946, the festival serves as a platform for filmmakers to showcase their works and compete for prestigious awards.

Besides Aishwarya, Urvashi, other Indian divas like Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chillar and Esha Gupta also graced their presence on Cannes red carpet this year.

Actor Anushka Sharma is yet to walk on the red carpet. She will honour women in cinema along with Oscar winner Kate Winslet. French Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain, announced Anushka's attendance earlier this month. (ANI)

