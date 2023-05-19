Aishwarya Rai Bachchan kept her date with the Cannes Film Festival as she turned heads at the movie gala in a shimmery outfit. A regular at the iconic festival, Aishwarya attended the premiere of Hollywood veteran Harrison Ford's fifth Indiana Jones movie The Dial of Destiny on Thursday. Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns Heads in an Oversized Silver Hooded Gown by Sophie Couture at French Riviera (View Pics).

The 49-year-old actor wore a lightweight aluminium detailed gown with a signature cinched corset and an embellished hood. She later posed for the shutterbugs. According to the label's official Instagram page, the outfit is a part of the Cannes Capsule Collection. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Cannes 2023: Bollywood Beauty Slays in Oversize White Cape at 76th Cannes Film Festival (View Pic).

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Sophie Couture Gown

Aishwarya, who has been attending the Cannes Film Festival for the past many years, arrived at the French Riviera with daughter Aradhaya Bachchan earlier this week. On the work front, the actor was most recently seen in filmmaker Mani Ratnam's two-part epic Ponniyin Selvan.

