Filmmaker Rhea Kapoor, on Thursday, hinted at the sequel to her film Veere Di Wedding with a cryptic post. Taking to Instagram, Rhea wrote, "I never thought I was a sequel kinda girl but maybe I am." Although Rhea hasn't clearly revealed what she meant by the post. Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh Veere Di Wedding was released in the year 2018 and starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar, Sonam Kapoor and Shikha Talsania in the lead roles.

Produced by Rhea Kapoor, the film was declared a hit. Speculations around the 'Veere Di Wedding' sequel were circulating on social media for a very long time. Although official confirmation of the film is still awaited. Meanwhile, Rhea will be next producing an upcoming comedy film titled The Crew which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

Rhea Kapoor Hints at Veere Di Wedding 2

As per a statement, The Crew is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. Three women, work and hustle to make it in life. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. The official release date of the film is still not announced.

