Famous People Born on March 5: March 5 marks the birthdays of several notable personalities from various fields. Hollywood actress Eva Mendes and singer Madison Beer celebrate their birthdays on this day, along with footballer Harry Maguire. Business magnate Bernard Arnault, one of the world's wealthiest individuals, also shares this date. Indian film industry veterans like actor Nassar, filmmaker Selvaraghavan, and actor Saurabh Shukla are among the famous names born on March 5. Other notable figures include actress Pallavi Sharda, producer Rhea Kapoor, actor Hiten Tejwani, comedian Aasif Mandvi, and fashion designer Neeta Lulla. Political leaders like Biju Patnaik and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, as well as theatre and advertising legend Alyque Padamsee, were also born on this day. 5 March 2025 Horoscope: What Is the Zodiac Sign of People Celebrating Birthday Today? Know the Sun Sign, Lucky Colour and Number Prediction.

Famous March 5 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Eva Mendes Bernard Arnault Madison Beer Nassar (actor) Harry Maguire Saurabh Shukla Selvaraghavan Rhea Kapoor Aasif Mandvi Hiten Tejwani Pallavi Sharda Biju Patnaik (5 March 1916 - 17 April 1997) Shivraj Singh Chouhan Neeta Lulla Alyque Padamsee (5 March 1928 - 17 November 2018) Mazher Sayed Arjun Chakrabarty

