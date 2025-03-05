March 5, 2025, Special Days: March 5, 2025, is marked by several special observances across different cultures and causes. It is Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent, a period of fasting and reflection for Christians. On the same day, Masik Karthigai, a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva, is observed. World Information Architecture Day highlights the importance of structuring information effectively, while Multiple Personality Day and Dissociative Identity Disorder Awareness Day raise awareness about mental health conditions. Cinco de Marcho, a lighthearted holiday, kicks off the countdown to St. Patrick’s Day that falls on March 17, 2025. Additionally, Equal Pay Day, observed around this time, draws attention to the gender wage gap. There are several famous March 5 birthdays and birth anniversaries. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on March 5, 2025 (Wednesday)

Lent Ash Wednesday Masik Karthigai of March 2025 World Information Architecture Day Multiple Personality Day Equal Pay Day Dissociative Identity Disorder Awareness Day Cinco de Marcho

Famous March 5 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Eva Mendes Bernard Arnault Madison Beer Nassar (actor) Harry Maguire Saurabh Shukla Selvaraghavan Rhea Kapoor Aasif Mandvi Hiten Tejwani Pallavi Sharda Biju Patnaik (5 March 1916 - 17 April 1997) Shivraj Singh Chouhan Neeta Lulla Alyque Padamsee (5 March 1928 - 17 November 2018) Mazher Sayed Arjun Chakrabarty

Death Anniversaries on March 5

Joseph Stalin died on 5 March 1953 (age 74 years)

