Washington [US], August 14 (ANI): Film producer Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani are celebrating their first marriage anniversary, and shared how Ayan Mukerji introduced them.

On Sunday, Karan took to his Instagram handle and dropped a picture with Rhea from the sets of Wake Up Sid in which both of them are looking at each other. He also shared a recent picture of them and captioned the post, "13 years later... Still on a movie set. Still checking you out. Happy first anniversary to the love of my life."Reposting the post on her Instagram Stories, Rhea added a message, which read, "When Ayan Mukerji introduced us. Wake Up Sid 2009. Karan Johar basically spread a rumour which came true."

On the other hand, Rhea too posted a couple of pictures with Karan and captioned them, "Happy first anniversary to my husband. Our only pictures from the night we got engaged perfectly represent our relationship. Just you, me and literally whatever situation we find ourselves in. It's all I need. I love you forever more. 13 New Year's eves down, 113 more to go." The beautiful couple could be seen cuddling and smiling in the pictures.

Rhea is the second of the three children of Anil and Sunita Kapoor including Sonam and Harshvardhan. She is also the niece of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and has co-produced films such as 'Aisha', 'Khoobsurat' and 'Veere Di Wedding', all three starring Sonam.

Rhea fell in love with Karan Boolani while they were on the film sets, shooting for 'Aisha', and have been going strong ever since. (ANI)

