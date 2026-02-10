PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 10: Bonbloc, a leading global AI and Technology Solutions Company, proudly announced its official partnership with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), joining the franchise as CSK's Official AI Partner this season.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Bonbloc's mission to revolutionize industries through advanced AI and Blockchain-powered solutions. By partnering with CSK, one of the most celebrated franchises in cricket, Bonbloc aims to showcase how intelligent technologies can elevate sports entertainment and create immersive experiences for millions of cricket fans worldwide.

Speaking on the partnership, Durai Appadurai, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Bonbloc, said: "Partnership with CSK, as an inspiration and a brand identity are so pivotal as our young organization looks to win every opportunity and dominate our technology market space. We are super excited to be the official AI partner for CSK."

Mr. KS Viswanathan, Managing Director, Chennai Super Kings, said: "We are pleased to welcome Bonbloc as CSK's Official AI Partner. With Bonbloc's AI capabilities, we look forward to unlocking new digital experiences for our fans and enhancing our operational excellence through the season."

As part of the partnership, Bonbloc's branding will feature across CSK's digital platforms, stadium activations, and exclusive initiatives powered by AI and Blockchain technologies.

About BonblocBonbloc is a global leader in AI and Blockchain solutions, delivering innovative platforms that enable businesses to achieve operational efficiency, transparency, and scalability. With a strong focus on sustainability and digital transformation, Bonbloc empowers organizations to thrive in the era of intelligent technologies.

Visit www.bonbloc.com for more information.

