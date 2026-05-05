Entertainment News | Rihanna's Liquid Metal Dress Turns Heads at Met Gala 2026

New York City [US], May 5 (ANI): Global music and fashion icons Rihanna and A$AP Rocky once again made a dramatic statement at the Met Gala 2026, closing out the red carpet in their signature style, fashionably late and unmistakably bold.

The power couple brought their trademark flair to fashion's biggest night, aligning with this year's theme, 'Fashion Is Art,' which complements the Metropolitan Museum of Art's spring exhibition, 'Costume Art.'

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The exhibit focuses on the human form across diverse body types, celebrating the "centrality of the dressed body," as per People magazine.

Rihanna's ensemble stood out as a sculptural masterpiece. The outfit featured an intricate bodice that created a striking dress-within-a-dress illusion.

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Crafted largely from a high-shine fabric resembling liquid metal, the look was accentuated by a centrepiece that appeared to drip with jewels. Her accessories, from ear cuffs to rings, elevated the visual drama, while her beauty look included frosty eyeshadow and a hairstyle adorned with custom gold hardware designed by Jennifer Behr, according to People magazine.

A$AP Rocky complemented the evening's artistic theme with a softer, symbolic approach. He wore a baby pink coat featuring a feathered brooch, widely interpreted as a nod to his role as a father, according to People magazine.

The look was completed with a bow tie and loafers, blending elegance with personal storytelling.

The couple's late arrival has become something of a tradition. At the 2025 Met Gala, Rihanna also made headlines by arriving after the main red carpet proceedings, debuting her baby bump in a Marc Jacobs ensemble. That appearance followed an earlier reveal of her pregnancy by photographer Miles Diggs, as per People magazine.

Both Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have cemented their status as Met Gala mainstays.

Rihanna, in particular, has attended the event more than a dozen times since her debut in 2009, consistently delivering some of the most memorable fashion moments in the gala's history.

Among her most iconic appearances is her 2018 papal-inspired Maison Margiela Artisanal look for the "Heavenly Bodies" theme. (ANI)

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