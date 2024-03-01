Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], March 1 (ANI): From Pop sensation Rihanna's performance to a special drone show, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's three-day pre-wedding festivities are going to be a grand affair.

Guests from all around the world have already arrived in Jamnagar, Gujarat to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant, who is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant.

From Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, who's who from different fields has arrived to attend the three-day lavish celebrations.

On Friday, ace shuttler Saina Nehwal offered a glimpse of the Day 1 schedule which seems to be pretty exciting.

Taking to Instagram, Saina shared a picture of a card on her stories which is the entire day's schedule.

The picture was captioned as, "Friday 1st March 2024, 11:00 AM Onwards Celebratory welcome brunch at the hotel."

The events on Day 1 will kick off at 5.30 pm, with 'An Evening in Everland at the Conservatory', which will have 'Elegant Cocktail' as the dress code for the guests, followed by welcome speeches by the family.

It will be followed by 'Cirque De Soleil', which is being described as "a spectacle of extraordinary performances", followed by 'Vantara Show' which is being described as "Marvel at the beauty of the Animal kingdom".

Post the Vantara Show, the grand pre-wedding festivities will feature a special 'Drone Show', about which an official release stated "watch the sky come alive with a never seen before dazzling display".

Followed by a special performance by pop sensation Rihanna. The picture described the performance as "Join the Euphoria as Rihanna performs in India for the first time."

Day 1 will end with Dinner and an Afterparty, "a perfect end to a magical evening."

Founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani, also spoke about the pre-wedding function of her son, Anant Ambani, with Radhika Merchant.

She shared the relevance of art and culture and how she is 'passionate' about it, saying, "Throughout my life I have been inspired by arts and culture. It has deeply moved me and I am very passionate about it."

Gushing about her son's wedding, she said, "When it came to my youngest son Anant's wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes - first, I wanted to celebrate our roots...Jamnagar holds special place in our hearts and has a profound significance. Gujarat is where we come from, it's where Mukesh and his father built the refinery and I started my career by converting this arid and desert like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community." (ANI)

