Kartik Aaryan-starrer Luka Chuppi has completed five years of its release in Hindi cinema on Friday. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared that the film was released after his blockbuster Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in 2018 and gave him “so much validation” To mark the special day, Kartik shared a scene from 'Luka Chuppi', which is directed by Laxman Utekar. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan Welcomes Back ‘OG Manjulika’ Vidya Balan to Horror Franchise; Actor Says, ‘This Diwali Is Going To Be Crackling’ (Watch Video).

For the caption, he wrote: "#5YearsOfLukaChuppi… #GudduKiBidaai. A film that (was) released right after Sonu Titu and gave me so much validation. Thank u to the entire team of LukaChuppi and the Audience @laxman.utekar @kritisanon @aparshakti_khurana #DineshVijjan." The film, which also stars Kriti Sanon, revolves around Kartik’s character named Guddu, who is a reporter. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Announced! Kartik Aaryan to Return as Rooh Baba Once Again For Anees Bazmee Directorial; Film to Release on Diwali 2024.

Luka Chuppi Clocks 5 Years:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

He falls in love with Rashmi and they have a live-in relationship. Not just the script, the songs such as ''Poster Lagwado Bazar Mein'', "Coca Cola'', ''Photo'', and ''Laung Laachi'' became popular. Talking about his work, Kartik has a slew of films lined up. He has Kabir Khan’s Chandu Champion, then there is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Aashiqui 3 and periodic war drama under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

