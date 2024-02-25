Los Angeles [US], February 25 (ANI): 'Oppenheimer' star Robert Downey Jr. won outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards, reported People.

The other nominees included Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction), Willem Dafoe (Poor Things), Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon) and Ryan Gosling (Barbie).

While starting his acceptance speech, Downey, 58, said, "Unlike my fellow nominees, I will never grow tired from the sound of my own voice."

He went on to rib his 'Oppenheimer' director Christopher Nolan and thank several people, before giving special props to his wife of more than two decades, Susan Downey.

"For 22 years, she has flawlessly portrayed a sane and rational individual who is happily married to an actor," Downey quipped.

For his performance in 'Oppenheimer', Downey received his third nod at the SAG Awards, last nominated in 2009 for Tropic Thunder.

Opposite Cillian Murphy's titular protagonist, Downey's Admiral Lewis Strauss serves as J. Robert Oppenheimer's primary antagonist as the physicist navigates the moral and emotional dilemmas of creating the atomic bomb.

Downey has had a successful awards season, beginning with the 2024 Golden Globes in January, when he won his category.

In his speech at that ceremony, the actor shouted out his "primary caregiver," wife Susan, 50, whom he said has "literally made an art out of extracting me from my comfort zone. ... But she's easy on the eyes, so whatevs."

Downey's fellow nominee Brown, 47, is no stranger to success at the SAG Awards, winning outstanding actor in a drama series in 2018 for 'This Is Us' and three more as part of the television show's ensemble. Playing the recently divorced brother of Jeffrey Wright's Monk Ellison (who is nominated for best actor), the Emmy winner delivered a nuanced performance in the dramedy as a newly out gay man.

The 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was held at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, reported People. (ANI)

