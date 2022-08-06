Washington [US], August 6 (ANI): Rosanna Arquette has been cast in a key recurring role opposite Katheryn Winnick in the third season of ABC's "Big Sky".

According to Deadline, Arquette will play Jenny's (Winnick) vivacious, quick-talking mother, Virginia "Gigi" Cessna. She is a renowned con artist who, much to Jenny's resentment in the present, used Jenny from her youth in her scams.

Gigi has a peculiar talent for charming her way into people's lives and then vanishing into thin air. The mother-daughter bond must be repaired when the con artist comes to Helena to pull off her most recent con.

Private investigator Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury), undersheriff Jenny Hoyt (Winnick), and newly appointed sheriff Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles) uphold law and order in Helena, Montana, using their unmatched investigative abilities in Season 3, titled "Deadly Trails."

The group, however, encounters their most difficult case yet when a local backcountry excursion led by charismatic guide Sunny Barnes (Reba McEntire) goes bad. In this scenario, no camper can be trusted, and danger lurks around every jagged rock and twisted tree.

Executive produced by C. J. Box, Gwyneth Horder-Payton, Paul McGuigan, Matthew Gross, Ross Fineman, David E. Kelley, and Elwood Reid, "Big Sky" is produced by Disney Television Studios' 20th Television for ABC. The series was created by Kelly.

The third season debuts on September 21 on ABC, as reported by Deadline.

Meanwhile, Arquette recently wrapped up filming for a cameo in Jason Woliner, a Peacock production that Seth Rogen is executive producing. She also made an appearance in Jason Bateman's film Florida Man, and in a multi-episode arc on Showtime's "The L Word", she will reprise her role as Cherie Jaffe. She will next be seen in Max Heller's dramedy "Not Born" and in Noah Prizker's next, as-yet-untitled comedy film. Greene Talent, Ellen Meyer Management, Gang, Tyre and Ramer are Arquette's agents. (ANI)

