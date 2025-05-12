London [UK], May 12 (ANI): 'RRR', which starred actors NTR Jr. and Ram Charan, had a special screening at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday, May 11.

The event also featured a live orchestra performance by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Tension: Preity Zinta Thanks Spectators for Staying Calm After IPL Match Gets Cancelled in Dharamshala After Air Raid Alerts.

The special screening was also attended by Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, and ace director SS Rajamouli.

Taking to its official X handle on Sunday, the team shared a picture of the packed hall along with a caption that read, "HistoRRRY!! #TogetheRRRAgain @RoyalAlbertHall."

Also Read | Mother's Day 2025: 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' TV Actress Hina Khan Calls Mothers 'The Biggest Shield in a Child's Life'.

https://x.com/RRRMovie/status/1921641727753925068

Earlier, the team had announced the event on social media. Their post said, "LONDON... here we come! Relive the soul of #RRRMovie like never before with a scintillating live orchestral performance by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Join our Trio: @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan at @RoyalAlbertHall, London, on Sunday, May 11th, for a musical celebration of India's epic action drama."

https://x.com/RRRMovie/status/1920485871905878374

'RRR' made history as the first Indian film to win an Oscar for Best Original Song with 'Naatu Naatu'. The film also received praise on many global platforms, including the Golden Globe Awards.

The song was also released in Hindi as 'Naacho Naacho', in Tamil as 'Naattu Koothu', in Kannada as 'Halli Naatu', and in Malayalam as 'Karinthol'. Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra.

RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr. NTR played the lead roles, respectively. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran also starred in the film. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)