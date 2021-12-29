Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has called out a social media user who badly edited one of her images. Taking to Instagram, Rubina shared the particular image and gave a befitting response to the netizen, writing, "I want to meet the genius who edited the 'left' picture.... And ask how badly beaten up was he/she with life." Bheeshma Parvam: Anasuya Bharadwaj's First Look From Her Malayalam Debut Alongside Mammotty Is Out!.

The fan-edited post features Rubina's throwback picture, and it's captioned as, "The struggle is real." Rubina's reply clearly indicated that she got irked by the edited image.

Rubina Dilaik Gets Furious Over Internet User For Editing Her Pic

Rubina Dilaik Gets Furious Over Internet User (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Meanwhile, Rubina, on Wednesday, shared a glimpse of her 'beach workout'. (ANI)

