Washington [US], March 30 (ANI): Actor and film producer Russell Crowe has been roped in to star in Marvel's 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.

According to Deadline, the 56-year-old star is joining Chris Hemsworth, who is reprising his role as the God of Thunder; Natalie Portman; and Christian Bale, who will be playing the villain.

The 'Gladiator' star's role is being kept under wraps and the hope was to surprise fans with this fun cameo when the film was released, but following recent photos of Crowe hanging out with the cast all over Australia, Deadline has confirmed he is in the movie.

Insiders say Crowe is one of many surprises to come out of the film, with Matt Damon also confirmed to reprise his cameo from 'Thor: Ragnarok.'

As reported by Deadline, Taika Waititi is back as director of the movie with plot details being kept under wraps. The film is set to be released on May 6, 2022.

Crowe was recently tapped to star opposite Zac Efron in Peter Farrelly's 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever', which was just acquired. On top of that, he was most recently seen in the Solstice Studios thriller 'Unhinged'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)