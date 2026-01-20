Davos [Switzerland], January 20 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday informed that he will be participating in the inter-ministerial panel "Capital in Action: Scaling Energy Systems Through Policy, Finance & Regional Leadership" in Switzerland's Davos.

Taking to 'X', he said the panel will include high-profile participants, such as a former Slovakian finance minister and global business leaders, and will focus on policy, finance, and regional leadership to develop resilient energy systems.

Also Read | Know Why Marriyum Aurangzeb’s New Pics From Junaid Safdar’s Wedding Showing ‘Stark Transformation’ Are Going Viral.

"En route to the inter-ministerial panel Capital in Action: Scaling Energy Systems Through Policy, Finance & Regional Leadership, discussing with the Chief Secretary on positioning Jharkhand as a global player in energy security," Soren said.

The panel will be attended by the Former Finance Minister from Slovakia and business leaders from across the globe, focusing on policy, finance, and regional leadership to scale resilient energy systems. Jharkhand remains committed to contributing meaningfully to the global energy transition," he added.

Also Read | 'Act of Great Stupidity': Donald Trump Slams UK Deal To Hand Over Chagos Islands After US President Previously Backed It.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Kalpana Murmu is also in Davos with Hemant Soren. She will represent the state in the panel discussion titled "Women Entrepreneurship: Driving Growth and Building a Sustainable Economy."

"I am in Davos with Hemant ji, with the resolve to make Jharkhand a leading state. Today, I will present Jharkhand's perspective in the Panel Discussion "Women Entrepreneurship: Driving Growth and Building a Sustainable Economy" Additionally, through the Speaker Session at the Alliance for Global Good, there will be a dialogue on inclusive and women-led development. Jharkhand will move forward, and so will the people of Jharkhand," the 'X' post said.

Earlier, Hemant Soren attended a video conference chaired by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, during which he informed the latter about his state's preparations for the World Economic Forum Summit, which will showcase opportunities in critical minerals and electronics component manufacturing, among others.

The meeting, which took place on Sunday, CM Soren said, clearly reflects the spirit of cooperation and dialogue in India's preparations for the annual Davos meeting.

"One India, One Vision. The spirit of cooperation and dialogue is clearly reflected in India's preparations for the upcoming #WEF2026. Attended the VC chaired by Hon'ble Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw ji, focusing on overall review and preparedness. Informed him about #JharkhandAtDavos preparations, where the state will showcase opportunities in critical minerals and mining, electronics and electronics components manufacturing, EVs and automobiles, superfoods and food processing, forest and bio economy, energy and renewable energy transition, tourism, and textiles, in close alignment with the GOI's vision and objectives. World Economic Forum at Jharkhand," Soren wrote on X.

Founded in 1971, the WEF operates as a non-profit organisation. Recognised as one of the most influential business conferences worldwide, it aims to strengthen global economic growth through geopolitics, education and technology, financial policy, and investment. Along with India, nearly fifty countries will take part in the conference.

Meanwhile, a high-level delegation from Uttar Pradesh, led by the state's Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, arrived in Zurich on Monday to participate in the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos. The visit aims to position the state as a global investment destination as it pursues a USD 1 trillion economy target through infrastructure and technology-led growth.

The annual meeting in Davos features record government participation, including approximately 400 political leaders and 65 heads of state. Notable attendees include U.S. President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The forum also hosts leaders of international institutions such as United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and World Bank Group President Ajay S. Banga. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)