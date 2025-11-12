Los Angeles [US], November 12 (ANI): Following a celebrated career in movies, Sabrina Carpenter is now headed to the movies, set to lead her first major studio feature for Universal Pictures.

According to Variety, the pop star will be seen in the long-delayed untitled musical, inspired by Lewis Carroll's 'Alice in Wonderland' for Universal Pictures. Carpenter will also produce the project along with Marc Platt through his Universal-based Marc Platt Productions.

DGA Award and two-time Emmy nominee Lorene Scafaria has been brought on board to write and direct the film.

While Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton will also produce through Alloy Entertainment, the project will be overseen by SVP Production Development Ryan Jones and Director of Production Development Jacqueline Garell, with Katie McNicol overseeing for Marc Platt Productions.

Further details about the film's plot or other cast members are kept under wraps.

Lewis Carroll's 'Alice in Wonderland' is known for being historically tied to Disney, which released both the iconic 1951 film of the same name as well as a couple of live-action features, starring Mia Wasikowska in the 2010s.

The upcoming Universal spin on the novel arrives following the Tim Burton-directed 'Alice in Wonderland' (20100, which grossed more than $1 billion worldwide and also the sequel 'Alice Through the Looking Glass' (2016) from James Bobin.

The Victorian era story revolves around the story of a girl named Alice, who falls down a rabbit hole and ends up in a fantastical and nonsensical world of talking and human-like animals.

The upcoming film is said to be a "passion project" for Carpenter, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Among other film credits for the singer are Prime Video's 'Emergency', 'The Short History of the Long Road', and 'The Hate U Give'.

Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter recently bagged six nominations at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Music Video. (ANI)

