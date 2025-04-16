Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge Khan and former cricketer Zaheer Khan have become parents to a baby boy.

The Chak De fame actress Sagarika shared the joyous news in a joint post with her husband Zaheer on Instagram on Wednesday.

Also Read | OG 'Aashiqui' Actress Anu Aggarwal Reacts to Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela Headlining 'Aashiqui 3', Says 'They Should Be Grateful for the Opportunity'.

The couple have named their baby boy Fatehsinh Khan, as mentioned in the post. The duo also shared adorable pictures of their baby as they held him with love in their arms.

The first picture shows Zaheer holding his newborn in his arms as his wife and actress, Sagarika, leans on her husband's shoulder in a warm embrace.

Also Read | A$AP Rocky, American Rapper, Apologises to Woman He Injured in Viral Moment at Met Gala 2023.

The second photo featured the couple holding their son's little hand as he sleeps peacefully in their arms.

The black and white photos were accompanied with the caption: "With love, gratitude and divine blessings we welcome our precious little baby boy, Fatehsinh Khan."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DIfrQj8K_z5/?img_index=1

'Chak De' star Sagarika Ghatge and Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan tied the wedding knot in a private ceremony in 2017.

The couple met through a common friend, after which they fell in love.

Sagarika is known for films like 'Chak De India', 'Fox' and 'Irada'.

Her better half, Zaheer Khan, is a former Indian pacer who is currently mentoring the Lucknow Super Giants team in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025.

Zaheer Khan made his debut in the ICC Knockout Cup in 2000 and immediately hit the headlines when he yorked Steve Waugh, beating him for pace.

An Indian express-pacer was a once-in-a-blue-moon discovery, and his ability to bowl fast yorkers at the death, move the ball off the deck and in the air, and maintain his pace set him apart from the more metronomic fast bowlers that India was used to.

In his illustrious international career, Zaheer picked up 311 Test wickets in 92 matches and overall 610 scalps in 309 international matches across all formats for Men in Blue. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)