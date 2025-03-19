Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19 (ANI): Finally, the wait is over as the makers of Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Sikandar' have announced the release date of the action drama.

Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Sikandar' is all set to hit the theatres on March 30.

Taking to the official Instagram handle, superstar Salman Khan shared the update and wrote, "See you in theatres worldwide on 30th March! #Sikandar#SajidNadiadwala's #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss"

Recently, the makers released the film's title track, "Sikandar Naache."

Salman took to his Instagram account on Tuesday to share a video along with a caption that read, "#SikandarNaache Out Now. #SajidNadiadwala's #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss."

The track shows Salman and Rashmika dancing to the beats of the catchy song. The song is full of energy, with the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actor showcasing his signature dance moves. Rashmika Mandanna adds charm and power to the performance with her graceful expressions.

The song has been choreographed by Ahmed Khan.

Last month, Salman shared an intriguing teaser for his high-octane film. The one-minute-and-21-second-long teaser introduced Salman's character, named Sanjay, who is affectionately called Sikandar by his grandmother. Salman showcased his full, massy avatar in the teaser, packed with high-octane action sequences and punchy, 'paisa-vasool' dialogues. "Kayde mein raho, fayde mein rahoge" and "Insaaf nahi, hisab karne aaya hun" are some of the one-liners that Salman delivered with his trademark swag.

Meanwhile, the team has officially wrapped up the shooting for Sikandar. The final schedule took place in Mumbai, with Salman, Rashmika, director A.R. Murugadoss, and producer Sajid Nadiadwala in attendance. The film was shot over 90 days across multiple locations, including Mumbai and Hyderabad.

The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, renowned for his Tamil and Hindi blockbusters like Ghajini and Thuppakki. Sajid Nadiadwala has produced the project, marking Salman Khan's reunion with him after their 2014 blockbuster, Kick.

The release of Sikandar on March 30, 2025, is indeed an auspicious occasion, as the nation will be celebrating festivals like Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, marking the beginning of a new year in Maharashtra and South India.

