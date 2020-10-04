Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 (ANI): Showing off his smashing entry on the sets of 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai,', megastar Salman Khan on Sunday shared a picture from the shooting of the upcoming film as he bounces back to work after over six months.

The 54-year-old star posted an intriguing shot from the set of his much-anticipated flick on Instagram and announced that he has resumed shooting. In the photograph, Salman is seen sporting a black denim jacket and matching denim pants.

Also Read | Nishabdham: Anushka Shetty, R Madhavan, Michael Madsen - Ranking the Main Cast's Characters From Least Irritating to the MOST! (SPOILER ALERT).

The actor is seen making his 'Bhai style' entry on a highway, which is filled with smoke. The frame also captures a cheerleader with a leader who enthusiastically welcomes the actor.

The 'Sultan' actor captioned the post as, "Back to shoot after 6 1/2 months ... feels good #Radhe."

Also Read | Bobby Deol on Completing 25 Years in Bollywood: Thankful to Fans Who Always Stood by Me.

With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, celebrity followers including Bobby Deol and more than 30 thousand fans showered love in the form of likes.

Earlier, sources reported that the shooting for Salman Khan starrer film will kick off on October 2 at ND Studios in Karjat. This 15-day schedule was reported to be followed by a final shoot at Mehboob Studios in Bandra for the patchwork.

Along with adhering to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) laid down by the government, the team has also taken some additional precautions to ensure the safety of the cast and crew.

Apart from Salman and his leading lady, Disha Patani, the Prabhudheva directorial features Randeep Hooda as the antagonist and Jackie Shroff. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)