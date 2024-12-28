Mumbai, Dec 28 (PTI) Brimming with charisma, power and his trademark swag, a teaser of Salman Khan's much-anticipated movie "Sikandar" was unveiled on Saturday.

The actor is playing the titular action hero in the movie, directed by A R Murugadoss of "Ghajini" and "Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty" fame.

Also Read | 'Max' Box Office Collection Day 3: Kichcha Sudeep's Kannada Action-Thriller Makes INR 17.25 Crore in India, Earns INR 20.5 Crore Worldwide.

The teaser showcases Khan taking on adversaries with intensity and style. In the short clip, he says, "Suna hai ki bahut saray log mere peechay pade hai. Bus mere mudne ki der hai."

Khan, who made cameo appearances in two movies this year "Singham 3" and "Baby John", said he hopes fans and his admirers would like the teaser of "Sikandar".

Also Read | Charles Shyer, Oscar-Nominated Screenwriter and Director Known for 'Father of the Bride' and 'Father of the Bride II,' Dies at 83.

"Thank u all for your birthday wishes.. much appreciated. Hope you like the teaser of Sikandar.... #SikandarTeaser," the 59-year-old star wrote.

The teaser was earlier supposed to be released on Khan's birthday on Friday but was postponed following the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The movie is produced by Khan's long-time collaborator and close friend Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The production house said the teaser is a gift to all the fans of Khan.

“Ab intezaar hua khatam. Here's presenting a glimpse of the world of Sikandar. A gift to all the fans who have been waiting to see the First Look! Thank you for all the love and patience… See you all in cinemas this EID.”

Also, featuring "Pushpa: The Rise" star Rashmika Mandanna, the movie is set to be released in theatres on Eid 2025

Besides "Sikandar", Khan and Nadiadwala are set to reteam on the second part of their 2014 blockbuster "Kick".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)