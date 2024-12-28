The Kannada film Max, one of the most awaited releases of the year, has grabbed attention for its gripping storyline and a stellar cast led by Kichcha Sudeep. Released on December 25, Christmas Day, the movie has made a strong debut at the box office, surpassing the opening numbers of recent hits. Fans and critics praise the film's intensity and performances, making it stand out in Kannada cinema. Max is well on its way to achieving significant milestones in its early run. ‘Max’ Review: Kichcha Sudeep’s Kannada Action-Thriller Receives Positive Feedback From Critics.

Max Box Office Run Continues

Over the first two days, the film earned an estimated INR 12.55 crore in India net. On its third day, added another INR 4.70 crore to its net earnings across all languages, bringing its three-day India net collection to INR 17.25 crore. The worldwide gross collection for the first three days stands at an impressive INR 20.5 crore, with an equivalent India gross of INR 20.5 crore. The film has also maintained strong audience engagement, recording an overall occupancy rate of 43.73% for Kannada screenings on Friday, December 27, as per Sacnilk. With its gripping plot, powerful performances, and steady box office numbers, Max is proving to be a major success and is expected to achieve more significant milestones in the coming days. ‘Max’ Teaser: Kichcha Sudeep’s Upcoming Film Co-Starring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Promises Action and Thrills (Watch Video).

Max BO Collection

Max BO Collection (Photo Credits: Sacnilk)

About Max

Directed by Vijay Karthikeyaa, Max is produced under V Creations and Kiccha Creations. The film boasts an impressive cast, including Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samyukta Hornad, Sukrutha Wagle, Pramod Shetty, Redin Kingsley, and Sunil Varma, with Kiccha Sudeep leading the ensemble.

