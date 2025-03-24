Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI): Youtuber and comedian Samay Raina appeared in front of the Maharashtra cyber cell officials on Monday. He was summoned to record his statement in connection with India's Got Latent case.

In the visuals, he was seen leaving the office of Maharashtra Cyber Cell.

Recently, Raina rescheduled his India tour amid India's ongoing Got Latent row. Taking to his Instagram handle, Samay shared the news and promised refunds to people who bought tickets for the show. He wrote,

"Hello guys, I am rescheduling my India tour. You all will get the refunds shortly, see you soon."

The comedian's decision to reschedule the India tour came amid the ongoing case against him for promoting obscenity and vulgar content through his show India's Got Latent.

The controversy erupted after an FIR was filed earlier this month against Apoorva Makhija, YouTubers Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and others associated with India's Got Latent show.

The FIR was based on allegations of promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit discussions during the publicly accessible YouTube show.

According to officials, YouTuber Ashish Chanchalani appeared before the Guwahati Crime Branch in February, where his statement was recorded.

Joint Police Commissioner Ankur Jain said that notices had been served to several individuals named in the FIR, including Ranveer Allahabadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, and Jaspreet Singh.

Speaking to ANI, Jain said, "One of the named Ashish Chanchalani came to the Crime Branch, and we have recorded his statement... we have allowed him to go as he cooperated with us... He has told us he will appear before us whenever it is required..."

"Ranveer Allahabadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, Jaspreet Singh and the other accused are named in the FIR. We have served them notices, but they have not complied yet. We are looking into the matter as per the legal procedure, and we will take action...," he further stated.

On February 26, the Maharashtra Cyber Cell recorded the statement of social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, who is popularly known as The Rebel Kid.

Maharashtra Cyber Cell has also sent a summons to actor Rakhi Sawant, who appeared in a couple of episodes of 'India's Got Latent' to record her statement on February 27.

Yashasvi Yadav, IG, Maharashtra Cyber Cell, shared that a summons has been sent to Rakhi and she has been asked to appear before the officials on February 27 to record her statement.

Earlier, Ashish Chanchlani and Ranveer Allahbadia approached the Maharashtra Cyber Cell to record their statements about the matter.

The Maharashtra cyber police have reportedly summoned more than 30 people for questioning after registering an FIR against them. However, the police have not yet recorded the statement of comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina, who hosted the 'India's Got Latent' show.

The show came under scrutiny after Ranveer Allahbadia made some offensive remarks on the show.

During an appearance on the 'India's Got Latent' show, the podcaster asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents... or join in once and stop it forever?" The video soon went viral on the internet, with social media users slamming Allahbadia for his offensive remarks.

Following the uproar, Allahbadia issued a public apology. In a video shared on his X account, he acknowledged that his comments were inappropriate and insensitive.

He admitted that the remark was not only inappropriate but also lacked humour. Allahbadia also said that comedy was not his forte, expressing regret over his lapse in judgment."My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry," Allahbadia said.

He also addressed concerns about his influence on younger audiences, promising to use his platform more responsibly in the future. "Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)