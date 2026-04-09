Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga is full of praise for Ranveer Singh starrer 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'.

In an X post, Vanga shared his review after watching the film last night and called it "outstanding".

Also Read | Sara Arjun To Play Madhubala? 'Dhurandhar' Star Joins Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Jasmeet K Reen for Legendary Biopic.

He also slammed those criticising 'Dhurandhar 2' as a propaganda film and wrote, "Writers & actors built careers on propaganda, and the industry stayed quiet like cats. Now the same clan mock Dhurandhar. You don't get to call yourself liberal if your first instinct is to Mock. Don't know when truth started getting labeled as propaganda...... strange times."

https://x.com/imvangasandeep/status/2042213809969041766

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In a special mention to director Aditya Dhar and lead actor Ranveer Singh, Vanga further quipped, "I want to tell @AdityaDharFilms & @RanveerOfficial yeh kaala drishti aise nahi jaayega... Muthi bhar ke laal mirch se kaam nahi chalega.... poora khet jalana padega. Watched #Dhurandhar2TheRevenge last night.... Outstanding film."

In response to the tweet, Dhar expressed gratitude for the filmmaker's support for his film.

"I genuinely love the way you stand your ground and give it back when it matters. There's a real honesty and belief in that and it's something I truly respect. I've always looked up to how you back your cinema without any doubt or noise. That kind of conviction reminds all of us to trust our voice and just go for it," he wrote.

https://x.com/AdityaDharFilms/status/2042233381635973424

He also gave a shoutout to Prabhas, sending his best wishes for the actor's upcoming film 'Spirit'.

"Give my love to the Legend Prabhas sir! Big love and all the best for Spirit. Really looking forward to it," he added.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's reaction arrived on the heels of praises from many celebrities, including Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Shefali Shah, Vicky Kaushal, Priyanka Chopra, Imtiaz Ali, and Anupam Kher, among others.

Ranveer Singh-led 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' continues to perform strongly at the box office since its release on March 19.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is a sequel to Dhurandhar; the sequel has maintained steady momentum, reportedly breaking multiple records and drawing large audiences to theatres.

The film features an ensemble cast that also includes Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Arjun Rampal. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)