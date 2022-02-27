Washington [US], February 27 (ANI): Sarah Jessica Parker and her husband Matthew Broderick star as three different couples in Neil Simon's 'Plaza Suite'.

According to People Magazine, the couple finally debuted their Broadway production of 'Plaza Suite' after the show was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Parker, 56, and Broderick, 59, previewed Neil Simon's 'Plaza Suite' at New York's Hudson Theatre on Friday night, about two years after the show was originally set to debut.

The two actors -- who have been married since 1997 -- play three different couples in the John Benjamin Hickey-directed production, which follows different characters at the famous Plaza Hotel.

During her curtain speech, Parker thanked the audience for their warmth, hospitality, and kindness.

'Plaza Suite' marks the first time Parker and Broderick have shared the stage since 'How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying' (1996).

'Plaza Suite' also stars Danny Bolero, Molly Ranson, and Eric Wiegand. The play is currently in previews and officially opens on March 28 at the Hudson Theater. (ANI)

