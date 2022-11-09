Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 (ANI): Actor Rucha Hasabnis, best known for her role as Rashi in 'Sath Nibhana Saathiya' show, has welcomed a baby boy.

Rucha took to Instagram and announced the arrival of her second child.

"Ruhi's sidekick is here And it's a Baby BOY," she wrote, adding a picture of the newborn.

In the picture, Rucha covered the baby's face with a board that had the words 'You are magic' written on it.

As soon as Rucha dropped the news, members from the television industry and fans chimed in the comment section to congratulate her.

"Wohooo congratulations," actor Adaa Khann commented.

"Congratulations. God bless," actor Kajal Pisal wrote.

Rucha appeared in several TV shows but she shot to fame after starring in Star Plus' hit, Saath Nibhana Saathiya from 2010 to 2014. In 2015, she tied the knot with businessman Rahul Jagdale in 2015. In 2019, the couple welcomed their daughter, Ruhi.(ANI)

