Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 (ANI): The untimely demise of actor Tunisha Sharma has left everyone in shock.

Sayantani Ghosh, who worked with her in TV shop in 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul', expressed grief over the demise of Tunisha.

She penned an emotional note, writing " 'Butterflies can't see their wings. They can't see how truly beautiful they are, but everyone else can.' Whatver little time I gotto spend with you (though i wish it was more)You were like a butterfly ..fluttering here n there,spreading joy with your effervescent energy .This is so hard to believe .. still can't process what just happened ..everything seems so fragile. In a moment everything changes."

She added, "Just met you at shoot the other day,u were brimming with joy n excitement ... greeting me warmly with ur hug like always (rarely does one to get to know how the other person is feeling within ). One of our last convos keep coming back to me when we discussed about our common love for handcreams . When you told me that you think of me everytime you use the handcream I gave you ... And I shall remember you fondly forever .."

Sayantani said Tunisha was "bright as sunshine."

"I so wish I got more time to be with you,to have more conversations with you,create fun memories with you.. we were yet to shoot a scene together ... we both were looking forward to that .. but reh Gaya...You were bright as sunshine,so driven at work ,filling up the room with ur radiant smile..I wish you were here and this didn't happen,I wish I wake up and realize that this is just a bad dream ..Dear @_tunisha.sharma_ you shall be missed and shall remain in our hearts forever..May you rest in peace and much strength to your family," she added.

Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her ongoing TV show Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul on Saturday. A day later, her ex-boyfriend and co-star from the show, Sheezan Khan was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide. (ANI)

