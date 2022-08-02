Washington [US], August 2 (ANI): Hollywood stars Scarlett Johansson and Sienna Miller are all set to play sisters in the upcoming movie 'My Mother's Wedding', which will be helmed by debutant director Kristin Scott Thomas.

According to Fox News, multiple sources have reported that principal photography for the movie has wrapped, but there is currently no release date for the film.

Also Read | Better Call Saul: Walter White and Jesse Pinkman’s Return Explained! Here’s What The Breaking Bad Duo are Up to in Bob Odenkirk’s Spinoff Series.

Its plot will be about three sisters who return to their childhood home for the third wedding of their twice-widowed mother, Diana.

The sisters are very different from each other with Georgina as a nurse, Victoria as a Hollywood star and Katherine as a captain in the Royal Navy.

Also Read | Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Defamation Trial’s Unsealed Court Documents Reveal New Secrets About Ex-Couple.

'My Mother's Wedding' also stars Emily Beecham, who plays one of the sisters and Scott Thomas herself who plays their mother Diana. This is the third time that she has played Johansson's mother in a movie.

The first time was in 'The Horse Whisperer' and the second was in 'The Other Boleyn Girl'. "Directing and acting with such talented actresses and reuniting with Scarlett Johansson has been exhilarating," Scott Thomas said in a statement.

Though this film is Scott Thomas's first one as a director, she is an Oscar-nominated actress and has been in movies like 'The English Patient', 'Four Weddings and a Funeral', and 'Gosford Park' among others.

"I have wanted to direct for a long time and it was thrilling to create this fictional family using my own childhood memories as a springboard," Scott Thomas said.

The first-look image of 'My Mother's Wedding' was released showing the three sisters, Johansson, Miller and Beecham all sitting around a dinner table.

As per Fox News, the upcoming movie will be produced by Finola Dwyer and Steven Rales. Other actors in the film include Freida Pinto, Sindhu Vee, Joshua McGuire, Mark Stanley, Thibault de Montalembert and Samson Kayo. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)