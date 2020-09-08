The trailer of Armie Hammer and Lily James's upcoming Netflix release, Rebecca is here and all points to it for being an amazingly intense gothic romance. The film is based on Dame Daphne du Maurier’s novel and we have to say it ticks all the boxes for being full of suspense and will give you the chills with its treatment. Not to mention Hammer and James make for an extremely attractive couple on-screen. Directed by Ben Wheatley of High-Rise fame, the film also leaves us with a lasting impact by Kristin Scott Thomas's belligerent character. Chris Evans and Lily James Spark Dating Rumours After Getting Spotted Together in London (View Pics).

The trailer takes off with some cliche romantic scenes between Lily James and Armie Hammer's characters though soon as their characters get married, the film takes on a mysterious turn. The film's official synopsis reads, "A young newlywed arrives at her husband’s imposing family estate on a windswept English coast and finds herself battling the shadow of his first wife Rebecca, whose legacy lives on in the house long after her death." The trailer showcases some truly intense moments between Lily James and Kristin Thomas Scott who seem to have put up a packing performance in the film. Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers Announce Separation After 10 Years Of Marriage.

Check Out the Trailer Here:

In Rebecca, Kristin Scott Thomas co-stars as Mrs Danvers, Manderley’s housekeeper, with Keeley Hawes, Sam Riley, and Ann Dowd in supporting roles. Previously Daphne du Maurier’s novel has also been adapted into a 1979 BBC movie starring Jeremy Brett and Joanna David. The film is all set to release on Netflix on October 21.

