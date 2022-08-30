Catherine O'Hara, best known for her role in Schitt's Creek, will be seen sharing screen space with Emily Blunt in Netflix's The Pain Hustlers. As per Variety, Jay Duplass and Andy Garcia have also joined the cast of The Pain Hustlers, teaming up with Emily Blunt and Chris Evans in the movie. Emmys 2021: Schitt’s Creek Cast's Reunion Grabs Limelight With Dan Levy, Eugene Levy and Others in Attendance.

David Yates, best known for directing several Harry Potter movies, is helming The Pain Hustlers, which is said to be tonally similar to American Dream-esque crime dramas like 'The Big Short', 'American Hustle' and 'The Wolf of Wall Street'.

According to the official logline, the film follows an unemployed "blue-collar woman struggling to raise her daughter [who] takes a job at a failing pharmaceutical start-up, only to get involved in a dangerous racketeering scheme."

It's not clear who O'Hara, Duplass, Garcia, James or Coleman will play in the movie, which was written by Wells Tower (The True American). Netflix shelled out USD 50 million to land rights to The Pain Hustlers during this year's Cannes Film Festival. Catherine O’Hara Birthday: Most Hilarious Quotes by Schitt’s Creek’s Moira Rose.

O'Hara, a comedy veteran, recently won her first acting Emmy for playing the off-kilter matriarch Moira Rose in Schitt's Creek. Duplass, known for indie films like The Puffy Chair and Jeff, Who Lives at Home, as well as the HBO series Togetherness, recently acted in the Netflix show The Chair and HBO Max's banking drama Industry.