Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 (ANI): In a second incident within a week involving intrusion attempts at the residences of prominent Bollywood actors, an unidentified woman allegedly tried to trespass into actor Aditya Roy Kapur's Mumbai home on Tuesday.

The Mumbai Police registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter based on a complaint lodged by the actor's domestic staff.

According to police sources, the woman attempted to gain illegal access to the actor's residence.

However, her entry was thwarted, and authorities were alerted promptly by the household help.

No official statement has been released by the actor or his team regarding the incident as of now.

This comes on the heels of multiple high-profile security breaches at Salman Khan's Bandra residence, Galaxy Apartments, earlier this month.

In the most recent of those incidents on May 22, a woman was detained by the Mumbai Police after she was found attempting to enter the building unlawfully.

Police confirmed that the woman was stopped before reaching Khan's private quarters and is currently under interrogation.

Her identity and origin are being verified, and officials have yet to determine whether she is a local resident or someone who travelled from another region.

In a separate but related case, on May 20, a male intruder from Chhattisgarh was caught trying to stealthily enter the premises of Galaxy Apartments.

The alert security team managed to intercept him in time and handed him over to law enforcement authorities.

A preliminary inquiry has confirmed his identity and hometown, though his motives remain under investigation. (ANI)

