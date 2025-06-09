New York, Jun 9 (AP) Here are select winners at the 2025 Tony Awards, in reverse order of announcement.

Actress in a featured role in a musical: Natalie Venetia Belcon (Buena Vista Social Club)

Actress in a featured role in a play: Kara Young (Purpose)

Actor in a featured role in a musical: Jak Malone (Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical)

Actor in a featured role in a play: Francis Jue (Yellow Face)

Actress in a leading role in a play: Sarah Snook (The Picture of Dorian Gray)

Original score: Maybe Happy Ending (Music: Will Aronson, Lyrics: Will Aronson and Hue Park)

Costume design of a musical: Paul Tazewell (Death Becomes Her)

Costume design of a play: Marg Horwell (The Picture of Dorian Gray)

Choreography: Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck (Buena Vista Social Club)

Book of a musical: Will Aronson and Hue Park (Maybe Happy Ending)

