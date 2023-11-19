Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 19 (ANI): At the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Shah Rukh Khan with his wife Gauri are enjoying the World Cup 2023 final together.

One of the fan clubs of SRK shared a series of pictures and videos, where King Khan can be seen cheering and clapping for Team India.

SRK's applause echoes in the stadium as he cheers during the thrilling #INDvsAUSfinal

Happy Happy Happy KHANdaan after a wicket.

In the video SRK, his wife Gauri Khan and actor Boman Irani can be seen cheering for Team India.

For the event, SRK wore a white T-shirt and blue denim pants. He completed the look with a pair of black sunglasses. Boman can be seen in the blue sweater.

Coming to the match, Australia opted to bowl first and bundled out India for 240 in 50 overs. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks.

Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each.

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj. (ANI)

