Actors Shefali Shah and Vir Das are super excited about the 51st International Emmy Awards and the duo posed together at the opening night in New York. In the pictures shared by Netflix's team, Shefali and Vir can be seen striking a pose with their medal and certificate that they received for their work at a special gala ahead of the International Emmy Awards. Look at their smile in this picture with their medals. Emmy 2023: Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh and Vir Das Earn Nominations at The 75th Award Show.

Taking to Instagram story on Saturday, Jim Sarbh shared a glimpse from the red carpet of a pre-ceremony of the International Emmy Awards. All smiles as Jim Sarbh poses with Shefali Shah and Vir Das. Shah has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actress for her performance in the series 'Delhi Crime Season 2'. She is competing with Connie Nielsen from Denmark, Billie Piper from the UK, and Karla Souza from Mexico. International Emmy Awards 2023: Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh Get Nominated in Best Performance Category for Delhi Crime S2 and Rocket Boys!

Vir Das, Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh:

Vir Das, Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh at the opening cocktails of the International Emmy Awards in New York. Will they bring home an International Emmy. We will know tomorrow (US time)@thevirdas @ShefaliShah_ @jimSarbh @TheEmmys pic.twitter.com/NuoQZBc1jq — t2 (@t2telegraph) November 19, 2023

Vir Das bagged a nomination for his comedy special Vir Das: Landing which premiered on the OTT platform Netflix. He is competing with Le Flambeau from France, El Encargado from Argentina, and Derry Girls Season 3 from the UK. Jim Sarb is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor for his role in Rocket Boys. He will be competing against ustavo Bassani from Argentina, Martin Freeman from the UK, and Jonas Karlsson from Sweden.

The International Emmy Awards ceremony will be held in New York City on November 20. The ceremony will also see film producer Ektaa R Kapoor being honoured with the Directorate Award for her work.