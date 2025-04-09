London [UK], April 9 (ANI): Iconic Bollywood on-screen couple Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol will soon be immortalised in bronze, as their classic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) becomes the first Indian film to be honoured at London's celebrated Scenes in the Square movie trail in Leicester Square.

According to Yash Raj Films, the Heart of London Business Alliance has announced a new statue will be joining the exciting 'Scenes in the Square' movie trail in Leicester Square, with historic blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) erected statue in London.

This will mark the start of 30-year celebrations of DDLJ, one of the most loved blockbuster Hindi films of all time, the timeless and multi-award-winning rom-com which also marked the directorial debut of Aditya Chopra.

The bronze statue will depict the two Bollywood megastars, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, in an iconic DDLJ pose. Set to be unveiled in Spring this year, the latest announcement signifies how the film is loved by the over five million strong British South Asian community as per YRF.

DDLJ follows two non-resident Indians, Raj and Simran, and their star-crossed love story across Europe and India, beginning on a train from King's Cross Station.

The location couldn't be more fitting, with Leicester Square featuring in DDLJ in a scene when Raj and Simran first cross paths, unknown to one another, before setting off on their memorable European adventure.

The scene on which a statue will be erected features Raj(Shah Rukh Khan) in front of the Vue Cinema and Simran (Kajol) walking past the Odeon Leicester Square.

As per YRF, the new statue will be positioned along the eastern terrace outside the Odeon Cinema to honour this scene.

With this, the DDLJ stars Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol join the who's who of international cinema at Scenes in the Square, alongside ten other film icons from the past 100 years.

DDLJ will be next to iconic film characters like Harry Potter, Laurel & Hardy, Bugs Bunny, Gene Kelly in Singin' in the Rain, Mary Poppins, Mr. Bean, Paddington and DC Super-Heroes Batman and Wonder Woman.

Mark Williams, Deputy Chief Executive at Heart of London Business Alliance, expressed his happiness at including Shah Rukh and Kajol's statues in the trail alongside other renowned artists from international cinema.

He called it a "fitting tribute to Bollywood's global popularity and a celebration of London's rich diversity."

"It's fantastic to have the opportunity to add to our trail Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, who are such titans of international cinema. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one of the most successful and important Bollywood films of all time, and we're excited by the prospect of bringing to the trail the first film that actually features Leicester Square as a location. The statue is a fitting tribute to the global popularity of Bollywood and a celebration of London's rich diversity. We're in no doubt it will attract fans from all around the world to Leicester Square, the home of film and entertainment," said Mark Williams, as quoted by YRF press note.

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, is thrilled that DDLJ has become the first Indian film to be represented in the 'Scenes of Square'.

"When Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) was released 30 years ago, the film became a defining moment for Indian cinema and changed the face of the industry, capturing the hearts of everyone who saw it all over the globe. We're thrilled to be the first Indian film to be represented in 'Scenes in the Square'. It also marks 30 years of DDLJ, a film that has spread love and joy globally and shows the cultural impact it has had in the UK."

He continued, "We are honoured that our superstars and our film are being recognised on the world stage alongside the Hollywood elite, from Gene Kelly to Laurel & Hardy to Harry Potter. This statue will be a great way to express the international appeal of Indian movies and build bridges amongst communities through cinema."DDLJ was released in 1995. Apart from the lead actors, the film also starred Amrish Puri and Anupam Kher in the lead roles. (ANI)

