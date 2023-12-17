Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's fashion game is always on point. On Sunday morning, SRK was snapped at the Mumbai airport, where he aced the casual look. Several pictures and videos of the Don actor surfaced on social media. In the video, SRK could be seen getting out of his luxurious white car. He opted for a casual and comfortable look. He looked handsome as he donned a black sweatshirt worn over a black T-shirt. He completed the look with baggy pants, black sunglasses and some dainty accessories. Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK will be next seen in director Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film Dunki. Dunki Drop 1: New Glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani’s Film Sends Fans Into Frenzy of Excitement and Anticipation!.

It features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. Dunki is a JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, Dunki is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories and provides hilarious and heartbreaking answers. Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dunki Drop 5’ to be Unveiled Soon – Reports.

Check Out Shah Rukh Khan's Cool Airport Attire Sparks Excitement Among Fans for Dunki:

Recently, the makers unveiled Dunki's official trailer titled Dunki: Drop 4 which offers a peek into the world of Rajkumar Hirani. Opening with SRK onboard a train, it sets the tone for the adventure that lies ahead. The video unit introduces the whimsical characters starting with Hardy, played by SRK, who enters a picturesque village in Punjab and encounters a group of spirited friends - Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli, all sharing a common dream of travelling to London in pursuit of better opportunities and a better life for their loved ones back home. Dunki is all set to hit theatres on December 21.