The release of the teaser for Dunki, titled "Dunki Drop 1," featuring Shah Rukh Khan sparked an outpouring of excitement and anticipation among fans. They're eager to witness what promises to be a cinematic masterpiece. The teaser has left fans eagerly speculating about the film's plot, its potential for storytelling, and the magical touch that Rajkumar Hirani often brings to the big screen. The sheer enthusiasm and curiosity surrounding "Dunki Drop 1" underscore the enduring charm and star power of SRK, making it one of the most awaited films in recent times. Dunki Drop 1: Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani’s Film On Illegal Immigration Promises To Be Rollicking Entertainer; Watch Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani and Taapsee Pannu’s Glimpses In This Teaser Video!

View Fans Reactions Here:

SHAH RUKH KHAN - RAJU HIRANI - #DUNKI TEASER IS OUT NOW! #DunkiTeaser#ShahRukhKhan#RajuHirani An IMPRESSIVE teaser that promises a classic RAJU HIRANI entertainer with humour, emotions and heartwarming moments! 👌👌 Link: https://t.co/HSFgoL1cbm — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) November 2, 2023

SRK's Dance Moves Are Superb

Someone Cooked Here

It's Going To Be A Masterpiece