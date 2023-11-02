The release of the teaser for Dunki, titled "Dunki Drop 1," featuring Shah Rukh Khan sparked an outpouring of excitement and anticipation among fans. They're eager to witness what promises to be a cinematic masterpiece. The teaser has left fans eagerly speculating about the film's plot, its potential for storytelling, and the magical touch that Rajkumar Hirani often brings to the big screen. The sheer enthusiasm and curiosity surrounding "Dunki Drop 1" underscore the enduring charm and star power of SRK, making it one of the most awaited films in recent times. Dunki Drop 1: Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani’s Film On Illegal Immigration Promises To Be Rollicking Entertainer; Watch Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani and Taapsee Pannu’s Glimpses In This Teaser Video!
View Fans Reactions Here:
SHAH RUKH KHAN - RAJU HIRANI - #DUNKI TEASER IS OUT NOW! #DunkiTeaser#ShahRukhKhan#RajuHirani
An IMPRESSIVE teaser that promises a classic RAJU HIRANI entertainer with humour, emotions and heartwarming moments! 👌👌
Link: https://t.co/HSFgoL1cbm
— Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) November 2, 2023
SRK's Dance Moves Are Superb
Happy Birthday Hardy paaji @iamsrk
His dance moves are simply superb #DunkiTeaser#HappyBirthdaySRKpic.twitter.com/BEm6RshTJ0
— 𝒀𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒖𝒔 (@Playbowled) November 2, 2023
Someone Cooked Here
#SonuNigam & #Pritam just COOKED 🔥🔥#DunkiTeaserpic.twitter.com/9eTLjp2lgo
— ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) November 2, 2023
It's Going To Be A Masterpiece
I can definitely say that #Dunki is is going to be a good cinematic masterpiece we all want to see again and again. 10/10 teaser
#DunkiDrop1pic.twitter.com/7xti9ojK6x
— Cheemrag (@itxcheemrag) November 2, 2023
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)