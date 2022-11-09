Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 (ANI): 2023 is a special year for Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's fans. The actors' two most awaited films 'Pathaan' and 'Tiger 3' are releasing the next year.

The most interesting part is that the actors have cameos in each other's films. As per a source, Shah Rukh will shoot his part in Tiger 3 post the release of Pathaan.

Also Read | With #SpiderPunk Joining the Roster, Which Other Spideys Do You Hope to See Swinging … – Latest Tweet by Fandom.

"Shah Rukh Khan will shoot for Tiger 3 immediately after Pathaan release, thus confirming his presence in the Tiger franchise! In Aditya Chopra's spy universe, the paths of SRK, Salman and Hrithik will constantly cross to build up the grand finale of the spy universe. While Salman will be seen in Pathaan, now SRK will also be seen in Tiger 3 and an extensive shooting schedule is being planned to shoot this exciting portion immediately after Pathaan's release on Jan 25, 2023," the source said.

The source added, "This will be a massively mounted action sequence where Pathaan and Tiger come together for a very crucial scene. This will also be a huge cinematic moment for audiences to love. The spy universe is turning out to be deliciously thrilling because it brings the biggest superstars together in a riveting, edge of the seat sequences that are important for the plot too move forward."

Also Read | Bigg Boss 16: Here’s How You Can Vote for Your Fave Contestant Through Voot/Jio App.

Speaking of Pathaan, it is helmed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It will be out in theatres on January 25.

On the other hand, 'Tiger 3' will be out on Diwali 2023. It marks the reunion of Salman and Katrina Kaif. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)