New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Bollywood's handsome hunk Shahid Kapoor on Monday treated his fans to a stunning picture of himself where he was seen sitting astride on a bike.

The 'Kabir Singh,' actor took to Instagram to share the picture that showed him dressed in a biker ensemble wearing a black leather jacket and matching shoes.

"Anyone want a ride," he wrote in the caption prompting several comments from his female fans who complimented the picture.

The new picture further showed the 'Jab We Met' actor wearing an intense look on his face, which was even more intensified with his dense bearded look and long hair.

After garnering widespread applause for his romantic drama 'Kabir Singh,' Kapoor will next be seen in sports drama 'Jersey.' (ANI)

