Sunday's (Nov 22) Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 14 saw Jaan Kumar Sanu saying goodbye to the controversial reality show. Frankly, when Jaan entered BB, we never expected him to come this far, but the lad did it. During his stint on the show, the singer had quite a roller-coaster ride. He made friends as well as enemies. However, his fight with Rahul Vaidya will remain in minds of the audience forever where the former had tagged the latter as a product of nepotism. This had created quite a lot of stir online and we even had seen Jaan reciprocating to Rahul that how he has been raised by his mom and not dad. Recently, after his eviction, LatestLY exclusively got chatty with Jaan and also asked his take on the whole nepotism debate. Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu EVICTED From Salman Khan's Show, Nikki Tamboli Cries.

To which he replied, "Honestly, I think my take is the same as it was inside the house. As the person who clarified everything before I did was host Salman Khan. The way he clarified everything I don’t think anything needs to be said post that. I think when Salman khan took it upon to clear something so derogatory and offensive, that’s the last word I would say." Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu's Mother Rita Bhattacharya Lashes Out At Rahul Vaidya For 'Nepotism' Comment, Says Latter is Jealous of Her Son's Popularity In the House.

He added, "Rahul’s comment was baseless and absolutely not applicable to me. As Salman sir clarified that if I was one of the nepo kids I would have songs in every film. I have made it so far on my own as my dad has not really supported my career. Whatever I have done is all based on my mom and my hard work." Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya Calls Jaan Kumar Sanu a Product of Nepotism and Twitter Mostly Agrees (View Tweets).

In the end, Jaan also mentioned how he is happy with the way Salman Khan dealt with the nepotism storm. He concluded, "lastly, Salman sir himself took it upon on national TV and clarified (the nepotism mess) in such a beautiful manner with his explanation and so I’m happy about it." Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2020 05:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).